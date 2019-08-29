Arrests
• Auburn Renee Moore, 32, 423 11th Ave. S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance, intent to distribute controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,200. (Decatur police)
• Tommy James Speights, 47, 3310 Sandlin Road, Decatur; obstructing justice using false identity; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Stella Fay Brannon, 42, 324 Simpson St. S.E., Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Bakari Kiviausa Taylor, 32, 1120 Darth Lane, Molino, Florida; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Zachary Owen Smith, 18, 8718 Edgehill Drive, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Darren Ray Busbey, 54, 123 Hunter Lane, Danville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cruz William Arizpe, 23, 20255 Elkton Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Byron Christian Dubose, 34, 22445 Shawnee Lane, Athens; first-degree auto theft, burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Christopher James Shock, 31, 25722 Highland Ave., Elkmont; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 23, 13441 Marks Drive, Athens; theft from auto; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Anthony David Lewis, 23, 1556 Old Railroad Bed Road, Harvest; drug trafficking, possession of a synthetic narcotic; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kaylyn Renee Payne, 19, 1556 Old Railroad Bed Road, Harvest; drug trafficking, possession of a synthetic narcotic; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Cody Usery, 27, 27994 Thach Road, Elkmont; first-degree auto theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
