ARRESTS
• Gary Derall Peoples, 51, 1903 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Decatur police)
• Danyeal Lashawn Clopton, 42, 1203 Seventh Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Leah Jeanne Garner, 29, 18414 Alabama 99, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kaneisha Makaia Lane, 35, 2038 Lindsay Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
