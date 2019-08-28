ARRESTS
• James Robert Ballenger, 52, 1032 County Road 319, Trinity; first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 23, 13425 Marks Drive, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Carmen Mealer Yates, 51, 240 Turtle Dove Private Drive, Morgan County; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Pearc Jacolbi Preston, 26, 2008 Woodmeade St. S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
