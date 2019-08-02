ARRESTS
• Benjamin Brant West, 18, 21667 Elkton Road, Athens; two counts of second-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amy Nadell Cagle, 48, 309 Bright Ave., Fayetteville, Tennessee; four counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $13,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stanley Dale Scroggins, 47, no address available; third-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randall Dewayne Nicklaus, 56, 2401 College St. S.E., Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Shannon Doors Thomas Jr., 25, 408 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
