Arrests
• Dedrick Rashad Moody, 19, 915 Spring Court S.W., Decatur; trafficking in illegal drugs and first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bria Ebonique Johnson, 25, 1812 Wadsworth St., Decatur; second-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Warren Andrew Bennett Jr., 26, 412 Fifth St. S.E., Decatur; manufacturing/cultivating of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Courtney Renae James, 43, 1417 Holmes Ave., Bowling Green, Kentucky; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Scarlett Christine Graham, 23, 1188 Key Turney Road, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance, third-degree escape and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Priceville police)
• Cortez Lamont Moody, 31, 1615 Douthit St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Matthew Ryan Henderson, 28, 177 County Road 285, Courtland; possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Sandra Rene Bates, 34, 615 Joe Lemmond Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Heather Nicole Brackeen, 37, 18246 Moyers Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Joshua Aaron Garner-Banks, 25, 615 Sunset Drive. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Hollis Shannon South, 44, 373 Liberty Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Calvin Oneal Stinnett, 53, 1708 Hine St. S., Athens; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Tonya Watkins, 49, 1150 County Road 70, Rogersville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Mandi Marie Hinkle, 35, 346 Bluff City Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Priceville police)
