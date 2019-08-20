ARRESTS
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 33, McCormick Lane, Athens; three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Yvonne Watkins, 43, 172 Hartman Lane, Estill Springs, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• John Wayne Scott, 57, 25942 Rooker Lane, Elkmont; third-degree theft; in Limestone County with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
