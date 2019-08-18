ARRESTS
• Craig Terrell McElroy, 52, 6230 38th St. N.W., Tampa, Florida; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Veronica Denise Olmsted, 34, 112 Shalerock Drive, Madison; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnny Dwight Whited, 52, 4818 Old Moulton Road, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Johnny Dwight Whited Jr., 31, 103 Mountview Drive S.E., Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jarrod Michael Giers, 28, 249 Porter Circle, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.