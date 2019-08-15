• Tiffani Maria Corn, 24, 1728 Nottingham Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Ted Dunaway, 40, 31 Cotaco School Road, Somerville; possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Hope Campbell Jones, 42, 31 Cotaco School Road, Somerville; possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon Oliver Bone, 38, 741 Lawrence County 381, Hillsboro; third-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Joshua William Christa, 25, 17 Light Lane, Kelso, Tennessee; first-degree theft of lost property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Zachery Lanier Patton, 40, 508 Welch Drive, Athens; third-degree domestic violence, third or subsequent conviction; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tara Diane Sampson, 37, 42101 Bartons Run, Lebanon, Tennessee; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alexandria Lynn Davis, 26, 700 Fifth Ave. No. 23, Athens; two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Leslie Worley III, 25949 Pepper Road, Athens; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
