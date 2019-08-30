Arrests
• Jeremy Johnston, 37, 10008 Dunbarton Drive S.E., Huntsville; two counts of possession of controlled substance, three counts of first-degree forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $17,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Landon Chase Blackwell, 26, 1904 Capri Drive N.E., Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chandler Elisabeth Kreynus, 24, 2701 Bristol Drive S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tyler ONeal Clark, 26, 3120 Sumac Road S.W. Unit 35, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Taylor King, 26, 2208 Danville Road, Decatur; two counts of third-degree forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Jarred Allen Guyse, 37, 315 Oak St. N.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Michael Wayne Worthey, 60, 857 Love Branch Road, Harvest; possession of a controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tony Randall Royster, 42, 17630 Brownsferry Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Benjamin Ted Moore, 41, 22310 Yarbrough Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Michael Shelton, 41, 333 Buffalo Drive, Toney; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Mufiax Nelson, 29, 14448 Bledsoe Road, No. K22, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Richard Lee Kidd, 48, 17630 Brownsferry Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eric Dan Meadows, 46, 17630 Brownsferry Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Joel Paulk, 35, 21720 Piney Chapel Road No. 2, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 33, McCormick Lane, Athens; first-degree theft, second-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
