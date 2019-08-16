ARRESTS
• Madison Dawn Drinkard, 19, 407 Friendship Road, Somerville; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Wylinzey Dewayne Grace Jr., 19, 3109 Cotton Place S.W., Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Felicia Antoinette Martin, 43, 3021 Autumn Wood Drive N.W., Huntsville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Shelby Savannah Blake Steelman, 25, 20171 Wallace Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
