Arrests
• Steven Carl Mears, 31, 1606 North St., Decatur; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Alexis Unique Percival, 20, 506 Allen St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jessie James Bourgeois, 34, 360 Coldwater Creek Road, Taft, Tennessee; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
