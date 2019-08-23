Arrests
• Jason Kellum, 40, homeless; first-degree identity theft, fraudulent use of a debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Lori Michelle Kirkland, 38, 14701 Chris Way, Athens; given false identity to law enforcement officers; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (State troopers)
• Jessy Leigh Elders, 28, 18414 Alabama 99, No. 54, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dalton Ray Hayes, 35, 204 Pamplin Ave., Florence; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Delaney Ross McAlpin, 31, 80 Andrews Drive, Grant; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zachary Elias Tarpley, 30, 12270 Quinn Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Nicole Forsythe, 41, 14550 Parker Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Evan Lane Forsythe, 23, 14550 Parker Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bethany Ann Drake, 34, 27351 Gatlin Road, Ardmore; producing marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 33, 812 Jackson Drive, Athens; third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
