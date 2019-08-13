ARRESTS
• Bryan Steven Powell, 27, 25761 Alabama 251, Toney; discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Brooke Parker, 35, 2213 Sorrento Place S.W., Decatur; distribution of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Hartselle police)
• Jeffery Ryan Solomon, 34, 404 Bullington Road, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Tyler Rashaud Sales, 28, 1416 E. Moulton St., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Bail bond)
• Lori Dennette Stalvey, 56, 2855 Baugh Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Athens police)
• Jesse Duane Wasserburger II, 23, 6762 Mooresville Road, Tanner; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Duston Green, 53, 1603 Hog Jaw Road, Arab; writ of arrest-DUI; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Billy Glenn Suggs Jr., 40, 22 Timber Gap Circle, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Hartselle police)
• Dave Taylor, 26, no address available; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Tyree Duane Reedus, 24, 3315 Dunn St., Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Betty Nicole Pitts, 35, 12589 County Road 236, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Evelyn Marie Belmont, 50, 54 Betterton Drive, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Phillip Harrison Dunn, 33, 3526 U.S. 31 S.; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Joseph David Cashio Jr., 30, 305 Harrogate Circle, Arab; fugitive from justice-Oklahoma; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Priceville police)
