ARRESTS
• Andrew Lee Jackson, 22, 1004 Aspen Drive S.W., Hartselle; first-degree sodomy; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon Cole Bailey, 26, 19260 Airfield St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Mitchell Jr., 23, 117 Royal Drive, Madison; second-degree assault and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Priceville police)
• Justin Wendell Sisk, 31, 84 Compton Curry Road, Somerville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
