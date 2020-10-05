Decatur City Schools sophomores will report to campus Thursday to take the pre-SAT, but freshmen, juniors and seniors will stay home and receive virtual instruction that day.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said the decision was made to protect students and prevent additional exposure to COVID-19. He said officials wanted to be extra cautious after the district's number of students and staff members in quarantine reached its highest total of the school year.
A total of 332 people, including 286 students and 46 employees, were in quarantine, and 18 individuals, including 12 students and six employees, recently tested positive for the virus.
Satterfield said sending freshmen, juniors and seniors home will enable test-takers to utilize more classrooms and create more distance while taking the PSAT. Students will receive their virtual assignments by Wednesday, and they will be due the next time class meets, either Friday or after fall break depending on the class.
