Austin High has temporarily halted band practices after a student who attended a rehearsal tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield confirmed a student had tested positive.
Clay Sloan, Austin band director, sent an email to band parents that said: "Please be aware that a student who attended band rehearsals within the last 10 days has tested positive for COVID-19. We have canceled the rehearsal scheduled for today, August 6th. More information will be forthcoming about future rehearsals."
Kimberley Price Reid, the parent of two students in the bands at Austin and Austin Junior, said Austin High is taking precautions at each rehearsal.
"They take the kids' temps before they are allowed to enter and they maintain social distancing, and are made to wear a mask when they are not playing," Reid wrote in response to a message from The Daily. "Students are not allowed to attend if they have been tested, someone in their family has been tested or have symptoms."
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district will follow the guidance of health officials when handling possible cases of COVID-19 throughout the school year.
"Obviously, we will work with health officials and follow their guidance in dealing with any positive cases or possible exposures. We have dealt with isolated issues throughout the summer, and we will continue to do so with the start of school," Douglas said.
The district's first day of school is Wednesday, and the system is set to begin with an in-person instructional option after the Alabama Department of Public Health today lowered Morgan County's risk for the spread of the coronavirus from orange ("high risk") to yellow ("moderate risk").
