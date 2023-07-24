A 2010 Austin High graduate who drowned over the weekend was recalled by his family for his sense of humor and dedication to his Army service.
Authorities said Rafael Ramirez, 31, died in an accidental drowning in the backyard pool at his home in Southwest Decatur.
Karina Ramirez said her brother was a member of the Army who worked at Redstone Arsenal but resided with the family on Cedarhurst Drive Southwest.
“He was a very goofy and loving guy,” she recalled. “He was very serious in his military work.
“He was a jokester. He would always joke around with us, play pranks on us. He always knew how to make us laugh.”
She said her brother participated in JROTC at Austin. He completed his degree in criminal justice a year ago at the University of North Alabama but planned to continue his military career, she said.
“He dedicated his whole life to the military,” she said.
He didn’t share many details about his military service with the family, but they knew he had spent time in Bahrain and Afghanistan, she said.
“We’re just heartbroken,” she said. “We’re just trying to move forward.”
Rafael Ramirez was found in the pool by a local business’s technician servicing the home Saturday morning. Decatur police were called and said their investigation found that Rafael Ramirez was alone in the pool sometime Friday evening and drowned.
"It is believed the drowning was accidental and no foul play is suspected," police said in a news release.
