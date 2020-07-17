A road rage incident Monday on U.S. 72 that left a victim’s Ford pickup full of bullet holes resulted in the arrest of a Decatur man and a Madison man, according to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaiah Shakur Watson, 23, of Decatur is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, and is held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set, the office said. James Mathew Owens III, 21, who was jailed in Madison County on unrelated charges, is awaiting extradition to Limestone County and will also be charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to authorities.
The office said in a release today that between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday, the 911 center received multiple calls from witnesses who reported that a gray Pontiac G6 was chasing a white Ford F150 and the passenger was hanging out of the Pontiac’s window shooting at the truck.
The incident began at Balch Road and U.S. 72 in Madison County, when the driver of the Pontiac swerved in front of the Ford and cut off the driver, authorities said. The victim passed the Pontiac in the other lane, and the drivers exchanged hand gestures and continued west on U.S. 72.
According to authorities, the Pontiac caught up to the Ford near County Line Road as the vehicles entered Limestone County, and the passenger emerged from the window and fired a pistol with an extended magazine at the Ford. The office said the truck was riddled with bullet holes as the suspects chased the victim and continued to fire until a round nearly struck the victim, and the truck ended up in a ditch.
The office said the driver of the truck was able to engage 4-wheel drive and escape the Pontiac, which had heavy damage to the undercarriage as it crossed the median, and it lost power shortly afterward. The offenders abandoned the vehicle, and the office said a search revealed spent shell casings, an extended 30-round pistol magazine, a driver’s license and items belonging to both suspects.
Watson was determined to be the owner and driver of the vehicle, and Owens was determined to be the shooter, according to the office.
The office said investigators obtained a search warrant for a Huntsville residence and, on Thursday, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Huntsville police, investigators arrested Watson there. Shortly after Watson was arrested, Owens called investigators to turn himself in, according to the office. Watson was taken to the Limestone County Jail and Owens was held in the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges. Owens is expected to be extradited to Limestone County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.