FLORENCE — Authorities believe they have located the vehicle Vicky White and Casey White used after abandoning a sheriff's patrol vehicle, and say the pair has an AR-15 and shotgun in their arsenal.
In another development, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed Tuesday that Vicky White, the Lauderdale County Detention Center assistant corrections director, and inmate Casey White had a "special relationship."
A notice issued Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service states the suspects may have an AR-15 rifle and shotgun. Vicky White also was carrying a 9mm handgun when they left the detention center.
Marshals are among agencies involved in a nationwide search for the pair who were last seen Friday.
Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, which is assisting the Sheriff's Office, said they have information about the vehicle the two were in after abandoning the patrol vehicle.
"Casey White and Vicky White were last observed on April 29 in Rogersville, Alabama, in a gold/copper 2007 Ford Edge with unknown Alabama plates," the Marshal's service announced. "The subjects should be considered armed and dangerous and may have an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun."
The Ford's Vehicle Identification Number is 2FMDK39C67BA32790, according to the Marshals Service.
Meanwhile, marshals added a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Vicky White. The Marshals Service also is offering a $10,000 reward for information on Casey White.
Singleton confirmed there was a "special relationship" between the two fugitives. The sheriff said investigators have learned Vicky White was giving special treatment to Casey White.
"Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White," the sheriff's office statement said. "That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means."
Casey White, 38, is charged with capital murder in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He was already serving a 75-year sentence on other charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping stemming from a separate 2015 case in Limestone County.
In 2020, he confessed to a sheriff's investigator that he killed Ridgeway, authorities said. He was in Donaldson Correctional Facility at that time, but was brought to the detention center after the confession.
Authorities received information at that time that he was plotting to escape. They conducted a search in the detention center and found a "shank" in his possession, so they returned him to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
In February, he was returned to the Lauderdale detention center for court hearings in the capital murder case.
Singleton indicated Casey White and Vicky White had remained in contact during that time, but he did not elaborate.
"They had been in contact between times in 2020 when he was brought here and February of this year," he said.
Singleton said investigators have spoken with detention center inmates about the relationship between the fugitives.
"We don't have any evidence there was any kind of physical relations," he said. "Inmates said she treated him differently. She would see he had food on his tray, had more privileges they didn't have, and those kinds of things."
Vicky White, 56, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center with Casey White in a Sheriff's Office vehicle at 9:41 a.m. Friday and they have not been seen since.
A warrant for Casey White's arrest was also filed on Monday for second-degree escape, according to court records.
Along with U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI, Secret Service and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are joining the investigation, Singleton said.
Vicky White told corrections officers she was taking Casey White for a mental evaluation hearing at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Singleton said. She told them she was going to drop him off and then go to a medical appointment because she was not feeling well.
There was no hearing and no appointment.
Singleton said they left the detention center at 9:41 a.m. and arrived at Florence Square Shopping Center at 9:49 a.m., where the patrol car was abandoned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.