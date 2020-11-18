The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for an Arab man who is a suspect in a Tuesday night stabbing in Hulaco that resulted in the victim being airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.
Morgan Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the stabbing suspect is identified as Michael Scott Saucier, 37. He is expected to be charged with second-degree assault when located, Swafford said.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to a stabbing incident in the 12000 block of Alabama 67 in eastern Morgan County. A 24-year-old man was injured with stab wounds and flown to UAB Hospital. Swafford said the victim is expected to recover.
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and Arab Police Department also assisted at the scene.
Swafford said people who might know the whereabouts of Saucier should call 256-560-6194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.