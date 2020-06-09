A spokesman for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said his department’s request for tips from the public involving the seven fatal shootings at a house in Valhermoso Springs on Thursday night has yielded about 50 tips as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We treat each as credible until we can determine otherwise,” said Mike Swafford, public information officer. He did not elaborate on the public’s input.
He said the department is continuing to accept tips at tiplink at bit.ly/2N3tluo.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the seven slain as James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a 17-year-old female. Swafford said it will be the family’s decision to release the juvenile’s name.
