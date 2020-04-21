The preliminary autopsy report revealed that the Somerville woman killed Friday morning died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Chunn said he received the report from the state forensics office Tuesday morning.
Janet Roper Emrico, 54, 211 Shagbark Trail, was fatally shot about 8 a.m. Friday, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
Swafford said Emrico was one of two sisters involved in the shooting and both lived at the residence. He said the other sister was treated and released from Huntsville Hospital following the incident.
He said Tuesday no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. He said it appears a family disturbance led to the shooting.
