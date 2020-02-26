Increased manufacturing job availability, proximity to Redstone Arsenal and family-friendly communities with good schools are reasons home buyers and real estate agents give for Decatur and Morgan County becoming desirable spots for new residents.
The influx of people into the area has created a competitive real estate market within Decatur and Morgan County.
“Right now, we’re in a bit of a seller’s market,” Mike Tarpley, a broker with Re/Max Platinum of Decatur, said. “Increased interest in the area over the past few years has created somewhat of an inventory shortage. The market can change from year to year, but the number of homes in the area is what it is. It’s tight, but the market is still very good.”
A mid-December search on the popular website Zillow returned 245 houses for sale within the Decatur city limits. The homes ranged from a 1,922-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms for $75,090 to a 5,338-square-foot home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms for $978,800.
Research compiled by the Alabama Center for Real Estate (ACRE) at the Culverhouse College of Business in Tuscaloosa showed year-over-year demand was up 23 percent for the residential market in Morgan County in November 2019. Supply was down 28%, while the median sales price was down 2%.
According to ACRE, Morgan County saw 135 home sales in November, with an average price of $165,883 and a median price of $143,000. Homes in Morgan County typically remain on the market for 45-55 days.
“The current market can fit any buyer’s needs,” Tarpley said. “The average price our office works with is around $160,000, but there are available homes in practically every price range.”
Adam Hallmark and Kendall Riley each purchased homes in Decatur in 2019. Hallmark, 35, and his wife, Victoria, 33, wanted a home in an established neighborhood near good schools for their three children.
Riley, 24, wanted a home that would maximize the space he could get within his spending budget.
“We looked in Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Madison, Huntsville and the outer parts of Madison County before we decided to focus on the Decatur area,” Hallmark, said. “There is no perfect housing market, but Decatur met more of our criteria than the other places. There’s a bit of a slower pace here than in Huntsville, but it’s still only a 20-30 minute drive to get into Huntsville if we want to be over there. We value that. We like the pace Decatur seems to move at.”
Riley, a contracts and procurement specialist at Redstone Arsenal, began his search for a home to buy after spending $1,400 per month for rent on a two-bedroom townhouse in the Providence area of Huntsville.
“Renting in Huntsville can get pretty expensive, and I was looking at that money as a loss,” he said. “Putting that money toward a mortgage can get you considerably more than 1,000 square feet and neighbors who are basically on top of you. When I seriously started to talk with a Realtor, I realized I could find a home that was much newer, and much larger at my price point in Decatur than I could in Huntsville. The commute on 565 isn’t bad most days, so it was a no-brainer for me.”
Riley said the variety of houses available during his search also made the Decatur area desirable.
“My Realtor showed me a few homes in the different historical districts and new construction where I could pick the finishes,” he said. “We saw a townhouse, a remodeled ranch home and a barn that had been repurposed into a modern living space.”
Hallmark said the decision to move to Decatur has come with zero regrets.
“We love it,” Hallmark said of his family’s home near Chestnut Grove Elementary. “We live in an actual neighborhood where you see kids on bikes and couples working in the flower beds. There’s green space and nice neighbors and you just can’t find that everywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.