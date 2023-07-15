Clothes, books, electronics and more will be tax free next weekend, and local parents and stores are gearing up for the annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
The state is waiving its 4% sales and use tax for specified items, and Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties, along with their major cities, are also exempting the covered items from local sales taxes during the weekend.
The three-day, 18th-annual sales tax-free holiday will be from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Many stores around Decatur carry products that qualify to be tax free during the busy weekend. Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President Crystal Brown recommended that people try to shop locally for their tax-free finds.
“At the chamber, we just focus on encouraging people to shop locally because that has, obviously, an economic impact and helps our local retailers,” she said.
Although the tax holiday is mainly for back-to-school preparation, anyone can make use of the tax-free products.
“Even if you don’t have school-aged children, it’s an opportunity for you to get many items that you have an interest in,” Brown said. “You can save money, and have some fun supporting our local merchants.”
Martin’s Family Clothing is preparing for the weekend and stocking up on clothes for the many people who may stop in.
“It’s a big sell for us,” said clothing manager Charles Christopher. “It’s one of our top 10, I guess, sales of the year.”
They will have more staff working during the busy time, and will “bring in additional merchandise,” Christopher said.
Employee Kalyn Nelson has been working for Martin’s since May and will be working during tax-free weekend.
Nelson is excited to work that weekend. “I like staying busy, it’s more fun,” she said. “The day just passes when you get to talk to people and have interactions so it’s something I’m looking forward to.”
On top of being tax-free, the store will have extra sales, including a tent sale for shoes.
Christopher said they did another tent sale a few months ago, and people enjoyed it, so they’re bringing it back for the weekend. He hopes that the tent will get people out to Martin’s early, as the store will be open at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Computers and electronics are among the items that will be tax free next weekend, and Electronics Express is gearing up for an influx of customers.
Store manager Zion Shreve said they will have more employees working to prepare for the tax holiday. “That’s always a busy weekend,” he said. “Everyone’s looking to save as much as they can, so not having to pay sales tax on a computer is really helpful.”
Parents are also preparing for the weekend. Whitney Fletcher, parent of a Frances Nungester Elementary School student, said she has gone shopping during that weekend in the past and plans to go again.
Fletcher said she thinks it is good that there is an opportunity for parents to save money on school products so close to the start of the school year. She said since it is tax free, some parents may want to “go and get extra (supplies) for other students whose parents aren’t able to afford supplies.”
Another parent, Marquis Robinson, will be shopping for two kids, one at Benjamin Davis Elementary and another at Oak Park Elementary. “I just kind of shop around everywhere, trying to find the best prices,” he said.
Robinson said tax-free weekend is helpful when it comes to saving. “The way the economy is now, nothing is cheap, so every little bit helps,” he said.
Products that will be tax free include most clothing, provided each article of clothing costs $100 or less; computers (but not cellphones) and computer software with a per-item price of $750 or less; school supplies that cost $50 or less per item; and books with a per-item cost of $30 or less. A complete list of eligible and ineligible items can be found at the Alabama Department of Revenue website.
