City Prosecutor Emily Baggett submitted her resignation this week, just seven weeks after Decatur's City Council passed over her when filling the Municipal Court judgeship.
Baggett, 43, served the city for 12 years. Her final week with the city ends Feb. 11. She declined to say where she plans to work next.
“I’ve decided to pursue opportunities that allow advancement in my field,” Baggett said.
Baggett was one of three attorneys interviewed by the City Council in November to replace retiring Municipal Court Judge Billy Cook. On Dec. 7, the council chose Ta’Kisha Gholston over Baggett and Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander. Gholston began her duties Jan. 10.
Gholston had a private practice and worked part time for the city on appeals to Morgan County Circuit Court. She also covered cases for Baggett and Alexander when they had conflicts of interest. She also worked as a prosecutor for the Morgan County Department of Human Resources and as the Hartselle Municipal Court judge.
The city prosecutor works out of the Legal Department under City Attorney Herman Marks.
“I appreciate what Emily has done for the city,” Marks said. “She has been very helpful for me and the city. I would have liked for her to stay, but she has a different vision and different opportunities for her life. I wish her well.”
He said he just found out that Baggett is leaving so he will need to develop a plan that includes possibly hiring a lawyer to handle city prosecutions on an interim basis.
Marks said some of the attorneys who recently applied for and didn’t get the new assistant city attorney position may be a possibility as a replacement. He said Human Resources will put out a job opening notice soon.
Baggett ran for a Morgan County district judge position in 2020 and led voting in the Republican primary before losing in the primary runoff. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi University for Women and a law degree from Cumberland School of Law, Samford University.
