With a balloon pilot missing the interaction with the crowd and only a small number of spectators, the Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic still had a few ceremonial flights this morning to mark its 43rd year.
“We are just thankful we were able to do something," said Ramona Evans, president of the Alabama Jubilee committee. "This was nothing like our normal Jubilee, which would normally have 60 balloons.
"This is a part of Decatur that’s been going on since 1978, so we’re just thrilled that we were able to do something.”
The annual event usually draws thousands of spectators to Point Mallard Park for Memorial Day weekend, but it was scaled back this year to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified version of the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to weather until today
Shortly after 6 a.m., two balloons were released into the sky to observe wind patterns and help pilots determine whether they wanted to fly. Despite a rainy start to the day, the weather was good enough for pilots to stand up their balloons, and several balloons made short, noncompetitive flights near Beltline Road Southwest.
Instead of Point Mallard Park, this year’s Jubilee event centered around the Decatur Mall, and pilots drove to nearby locations to launch their balloons. There were close to 50 spectators near the mall this morning, many of whom stayed in their cars to watch the balloons. To prevent large crowds from gathering, the location was not announced before the event.
“We had to hunt a little to come find them this morning,” spectator Courtney Shellack said. “It just made it kind of a fun adventure for us.”
The usual entertainment that accompanies the balloons, including live music and arts and crafts shows, were not a part of the event this year.
“We’re not at Point Mallard, we can’t see all the balloons together, we won’t get to see the glow, the festivities, the eating, the bands,” said Decatur resident Shauna Jackson. “We get to see the balloons so that is exciting.”
Pilot Ken Garner, who flies the Decatur balloon, said he has mixed emotions about the circumstances under which this year’s Jubilee took place.
Last night was the first Memorial Day weekend Saturday in 35 years that Garner wasn’t flying a hot-air balloon over Point Mallard Park.
“Not being able to interact with the crowd, and to have the festivities that we usually do is a disappointment,” Garner said after the morning flights concluded. The Decatur balloon remained tethered this morning, but Garner hoped to be able to fly in the evening.
“The weather forecast has changed a little bit from last night and again this morning,” he said. “It’s a gorgeous day, so we’re going to try to, and hopefully we’ll be able to get the Decatur balloon in the air and actually fly it this afternoon.”
Garner said he loves flying and the freedom of taking a balloon into the air, but he also loves the social aspect of flying.
“It’s a lot of the interaction with the crew, and also the general public and seeing the expression on people’s faces, especially the kids’ faces whenever we stand the balloon up,” he said.
The Decatur balloon is 67 feet tall, 7 feet across, and has a volume of almost 90,000 cubic feet.
“I think there were three or four balloons that did fly, so all things considered, I think it went well,” Garner said.
Like Garner, Evans said she enjoys seeing the reaction of spectators every year. “There were some kids around that were so excited seeing them, and that’s what it’s all about,” Garner said. “Just seeing their faces, it just makes it all worthwhile.”
Even without the live music, food vendors, and other attractions that are usually a part of Jubilee, spectators said they enjoyed the event.
“I just like seeing the balloons,” Shellack said.
