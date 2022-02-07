The annual Barrels of Love non-perishable food drive will celebrate the beginning of its 10th year on Valentine's Day.
Dry items and canned food collected support food pantries and feeding programs at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation as well as the backpack feeding programs at Decatur City and Morgan County school systems. Glass containers should not be included.
Participating companies, businesses, schools and churches can pick up boxes and barrels at United Way of Morgan County or the Committee on Church Cooperation. Both are located in the 100 block of First Avenue Northeast in Decatur.
They can be picked at either location Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The barrels are only symbolic so items can be collected in any boxes or other containers.
The campaign runs through March 4, when items will be collected from 8 a.m. until noon at Ingalls Harbor.
