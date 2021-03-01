Barrels of Love campaign sites in Morgan County will bring the non-perishable food donated at their location to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on Friday.
Organizers and volunteers will then sort the donations for distribution to food pantries at Salvation Army of Decatur, the Committee on Church Cooperation and the Decatur and Morgan County school systems’ backpack feeding programs.
Local companies, small businesses, churches and individuals can still participate. Because of the pandemic and recent winter weather, gathering donations this year has been a challenge, campaign spokesman Joe Holmes said.
He said pop-top items that students can easily prepare are needed for the backpack program. Glass containers are discouraged. Visit barrelsoflovemorgan.com for more information.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can contact United Way of Morgan County at 256-353-6643.
