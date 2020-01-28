Barrels of Love, a non-perishable food drive for Decatur and Morgan County, starts Valentine’s Day with barrel pickup from 8 a.m. to noon at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Collection day for the barrels will be March 6 from 8 a.m. until noon at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Items wanted include non-perishable food items like peanut butter, canned meats, soups, ramen noodles, grits, pasta, pop-top items, drink boxes, canned fruits and vegetables, flour, sugar, cooking oil, etc. Please no glass containers.
Beginning Feb. 14, items can be dropped off at a business hosting a barrel or at the United Way of Morgan County, 115 First Ave N.E., or in the Decatur Utilities main lobby, 1002 Central Parkway S.W., during business hours.
