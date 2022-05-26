Planning fun on the water this weekend? State and local authorities suggest boaters follow some simple safety rules to prevent injury and possible death.
They say operator inattention, operator inexperience, carelessness and alcohol use are the leading causes of boating accidents that can change a fun weekend on the Tennessee River or a lake into a tragic one.
The Memorial Day weekend is the second-busiest time on state waterways behind the Fourth of July weekend, according to Lt. Chad Pate of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division. More boats on the water mean more accidents, he said.
Since Oct. 1, six fatalities and 14 non-fatal injuries have occurred in 29 accidents on Alabama waterways, according to ALEA. In the year ending Sept. 30, ALEA reported 17 boating accidents with eight injuries and three fatalities.
Last Memorial Day weekend ALEA reported only two boating wrecks, one with injuries, but during the same weekend in 2020 it reported 10 boating accidents and four drownings.
“Now we’re heading into our busiest time of the year for river traffic. Operator inattention is the biggest issue involving accidents,” Pate said. “Maybe a driver is pulling a skier or tuber and not watching where they are going. You need an observer to watch the skier or tuber and the operator needs to keep aware of where they are going.”
Danny Kelso, Morgan County Rescue Squad chief, said he is anticipating eight to 10 emergency calls this weekend. He said the squad will have its three boats on the river because the hot-air balloon pilots with the Alabama Jubilee could experience problems and might go in the water.
“On regular weekends, we might have zero to two calls,” he said. “We always average more on the Memorial Day weekend. Also, some boaters may not have winterized their boats and then when they get out on the water, the carburetors go out and they need to be towed.”
He urged boaters to use life jackets, check the fuel level, have cellphones fully charged and airhorns available.
“We ask that everyone wear a life jacket,” Kelso said. “You can’t drown if you are wearing a life jacket.”
He said Decatur-area waterways have not seen a boating death in recent years, but added one is just a mistake away. He recalled two accidents on the Tennessee River in the past six months.
“One boat operator didn’t have a kill switch attached to him and both people in the boat were injured when they hit something in the water. Both were tossed out of the boat and one was hospitalized several days. The boat kept going and was still running when it hit the shore.”
ALEA said life jackets should be U.S. Coast Guard-approved and that competition ski belts do not qualify as a life jacket.
---
Alcohol
Pate said alcohol is a problem, too.
“Designate a driver just like you would on the street,” he said. “Also, alcohol on boats is still illegal in dry counties. If you’re not sure, stay on the wet-county side.”
According to ALEA, five of those 29 accidents since Oct. 1 were alcohol-related.
Veteran boaters Mike Richey, 75, and Del McGee, 60, agree that alcohol and boating is not a good mix.
“Be careful with alcohol,” said Richey, a retired engineer from Madison who has a slip at Decatur’s Riverwalk Marina. “Alcohol. That is when accidents happen. During the summer when somebody gets run over by a boat, I can almost guarantee you alcohol was involved.”
McGee added, “Some people don’t pay attention and maybe they’ve been drinking a little bit and they’re not as responsible as they should be. They get too close to a boat and it makes it dangerous for everyone involved.”
Richey, who was putting his 27-foot Sea Ray Sundancer in the Tennessee River for the first time Wednesday, McGee and Pate all called out personal watercraft operators for being reckless at times.
“Some of the people on jet skis need training,” Richey said. “The skis usually stop pretty quickly but they need thrust to control it. Sometimes it isn’t able to turn” and bad things can happen.
“People are generally safe on them,” McGee said. “But some jet skiers want to bug other people and when they try to get close to other boaters to take advantage of their wake and get a little air, it can be scary. The boater doesn’t necessarily know what the jet skier is going to do. It is not like they have turn signals. Jet skiers are the biggest danger on the water.”
--
Operator training
Inexperience can be deadly on a busy boating day, Pate said, noting "holiday weekends are not the time to be out learning how to drive a boat."
McGee, who said he has been boating since he was a child, also stressed that novice boaters should stay off the water this weekend.
“They need to go out on a Monday or Tuesday during a regular week when traffic is down and where there is plenty of room where they have room to make a mistake,” he said. He said the bigger the boat, the more experience is required to safely operate it.
Also, the bigger the boat, the larger the wake it can produce. Pate urges boaters to slow down when they are passing through an area with private piers, other boats and fishermen.
“Sometimes the wake causes property damage and injuries to those in the smaller boats and those fishing,” he said. “Some boaters aren’t aware how bad their wake is because it is behind them. Decrease your speed in narrow sloughs.”
ALEA has recorded $476,000 of property damage from accidents and disruptive wakes since Oct. 1.
When accidents do occur, jail time and fines are possible for those at fault and repair costs can be staggering, officials said.
Luis Burgos, a marine mechanic for Vessel Tech LLC in Decatur, said average repairs range from $1,500 to $10,000 each.
“We’re seeing more need for repairs coming in,” said Burgos, who has been a mechanic for 10 years. “Now since COVID, people are jumping on boats to get away. There are more boats out there and more inexperienced boaters.
"In the Tennessee River around here, there are a lot of stumps. When they hit something with the propeller, they might bend the shaft and break the V-drive. Our business is up in the past couple of years.”
He suggested boaters to be more attentive. “Look forward, not just right in front of you. Go to classes and learn how to drive a boat,” he said.
With proper safety precautions, Richey said, boating is a pleasure.
“Being on the river in a boat is enjoyable,” he said. “It is great to sit out on the water and enjoy your friends and the good weather.”
