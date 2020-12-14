The Decatur Police Department’s No Shave November raised $3,000 to help assist two lawmen and their families with medical expenses.
The proceeds went to Morgan County Sheriff’s Investigator Caleb Brooks, who was injured by a bull in August, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Jim England, who was diagnosed with cancer during the summer. England is a former U.S. Marine and Morgan County sheriff's deputy.
Brooks underwent a small intestine transplant surgery earlier this month.
Decatur police said 48 officers and civilians participated in the fund raiser. Officer Joseph Schutt was awarded “best beard” after a departmental vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.