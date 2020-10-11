I’ve previously written in this column that one of my favorite types of light occurs when the sun makes an appearance right after an afternoon summer storm. This picture is another example of the natural beauty that the right combination of random and serendipitous conditions can create.
In this case, the “right-after-the-storm” factor couldn’t have been more exact because it was still raining heavily only a few seconds before I took the photograph.
I had been riding my bicycle for almost 40 miles in the rain along the scenic Route 30A in the Florida Panhandle. The intensity of the rain that afternoon had been switching from a drizzle to a downpour and anything in between. The moment I’m writing about followed the heaviest and last downpour. The rain stopped suddenly and the sun appeared in the west exactly at the same time.
I was heading west in that moment and, as I crossed the bridge over Eastern Lake (one of 15 coastal dune lakes in Walton County), I looked back east to see if there was a rainbow. There wasn’t any, but mother nature gifted me with this impressive display in which the clouds seemed to be bursting from an invisible explosion. They looked so thick, well-shaped and full of contrast. The intensity of the dark blue sky behind them added even more beauty.
I stopped immediately, knowing that the magic moment wouldn’t last long. In fact, a few minutes after I took this image, the clouds began to lose their shape and to dilute in an increasingly pale sky. It is really a gift when one can witness such a beauty, so fleeting that there’s not even time to get used to it.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
