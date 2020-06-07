I remember my parents pulling me by the arm back to the house after dark because I wanted to play outside all day. I am only 25, but things were much different then. There were no smartphones. Video games and television were for rainy days when you couldn't go outside to play.
With summer at our feet and no school, one would think children would have time for pickup basketball games and flood the streets on their bikes. However, this comes second after obsessions with electronic devices. Maybe part of the problem comes from who do the children look up to? We adults are often stuck to our little screens.
When searching for photos three weeks ago, I was so surprised when I passed a family spending time together outside their home. I first saw brothers Kenderrick and Kentravious Heath sitting in a tree, enjoying popsicles in the 80-degree weather. Before I could turn around, other members of the family joined them as they all began playing on the tree. No smartphones or video games in sight. As I have heard the saying many times before, we have traded green time with screen time.
Pictured are, clockwise from top left: Kenderrick Heath, 10, Kentravious Heath, 9, Lailah Holmes, 3, and Yanna Heath, 12.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
