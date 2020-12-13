One fine day of November I found myself taking pictures of the incredible array of colors on the slopes of a small hill in the Cave Springs area of Priceville. As I got back in the car to return to Decatur, I noticed two kids playing around a hammock in their home’s front yard. I stopped the car and started taking pictures of them from the road.
When they saw me, they immediately started goofing off for the camera. I have to say that they put on quite a show. In fact, they were so funny that I was laughing hard and having a good time as I kept shooting picture after picture. The girl, Harper Smyth, 8, was showing off her gymnastics skills. The boy, Braxton, 6, well … he certainly tried his best to compete with his sister, with hilarious results.
Normally I wouldn’t consider publishing pictures of people responding to the camera. I’d rather wait for a candid moment, but in this case I gladly made an exception after learning why the two children were playing in their yard on a weekday during school hours.
It turned out the whole Smyth family had contracted the coronavirus and was well into the second half of their two-week quarantine period. No wonder Harper and Braxton were so eager to act for a complete stranger who was holding a camera from the other side of their fence. I must have been the only person outside their household they had met in almost two weeks. I sure hope they all healed well.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
