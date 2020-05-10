I have taken up cycling in my leisure time thanks to my colleague Jeronimo Nisa. When I first moved to Decatur, he convinced me of the freedom felt on two wheels. It opened a door to exploring my new home, and I have been doing it since.
When I am on the bicycle, time also moves a little slower, and this can be beneficial for a photographer. I can take my time for scenes with potential. That's often impractical during my work shift when I'm rushing from one assignment to another. There have been countless times I have wanted to stop on the side of the road to photograph a scene, but can't due to time restrictions.
One location with promising scenes on my bicycle route is Ingalls Harbor. I tend to take the trail there and stop for a quick bite to eat. When doing so two weeks ago, I saw a family fishing off a small strip of land with a lone tree. I decided to pull out my phone for a quick frame. Soon, storms began passing from the northeast, providing a textured sky for the picturesque moment in the foreground. It pays to slow down sometimes and take in a scene.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.