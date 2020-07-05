I believe admitting your own mistake is healthy for your well-being, but it sure is hard to do. As I looked back upon photographs I have made over the last year to be used for this week's Behind the Lens column, I came across a frame I made during New Year's Eve festivities in downtown Decatur.
This image has always bothered me in some small way. Not because it is a poor photo, but because I forgot to ask the subjects for their names.
I made the frame while photographing a band's performance upstairs inside the Princess Theatre. As photographers, we sometimes work as ninjas — as my instructors from photo school lovingly called us. I believe the photo's subjects even forgot I was there.
The warm light coming from the only lamp in that corner enhanced the happy, cozy atmosphere as they enjoyed the music together. I loved the situation, so I did my job and took a photograph. As I made other frames around the room, I forgot to ask for their names because I was hurriedly hopping around downtown to document the night. It has always been a little regret of mine that I didn't talk to them. So, today's column is not only an explanation about the image, but also a salute to that moment.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
