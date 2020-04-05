Last Tuesday I was looking for a feature photograph for our “Photo of the day” section that runs daily on page A2. It is a peek into day-to-day life in our towns.
To write that most people’s daily routine has changed these days would be an understatement. One of the ways this situation has affected us Decatur Daily photographers is that with so many people out of school and out of their workplaces, many of them are enjoying being outdoors. This makes it much easier for us to find people to photograph. Well, unless the weather is bad, like precisely last Tuesday, and everybody is inside.
“Well, if everybody is inside,” I said to myself, “I’ll photograph someone inside!” However, I thought I would try to take the picture without having to go indoors, first and foremost as a safety measure and, besides that, I’ve always liked the challenges and the sometimes surprising results of taking pictures through glass.
Driving by Cross-eyed Owl Brewery and seeing that there were two people inside (only employees since they offer just curb-side pickup during these days of the pandemic) gave me the opportunity I was looking for. On top of that, the building’s big windows are ideal for the type of picture I wanted to make.
The man in the picture is Lucas Jones and he’s using hand sanitizer behind the counter. I like the three levels of depth that the reflections produce, particularly the mix between the signs hanging on the walls of the brewery and the colorful one painted on the wall of the building across the street.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.