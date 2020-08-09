While documenting the work of artist Michael McPheeters last month as he painted the first mural of the Chasing Art project in Decatur, I was motivated to try to produce something different and more artistic.
I wanted an image in which painting and photography could somewhat blend together. I decided to create a photograph with the light painting technique.
Painting with light means basically to shed light selectively on different parts of the frame during a long exposure. In order to achieve that, one needs an environment that is completely dark so the camera will register only the sections that receive light, excluding the rest. If there’s no light, there’s no photograph.
Therefore, I had to take this picture at night and hope that the nearby streetlight wouldn’t interfere with the whole process. Not everything worked out exactly as I expected, and I had to change my initial plan into something different.
This “something different” was to blend the artist with his creation and, obviously, to do it all there and then, in only one exposure and without any kind of Photoshop trickery. The result is this image in which McPheeters, also known as Mister Mural, seems to have been painted within the horse’s head. In reality, he was standing two or three yards away from the wall.
All this was achieved with a 30-second exposure during which he didn’t breathe (even the slightest movement would have caused blur). In those 30 seconds, one person was using two flashlights to “paint” on the brightest section of the horse and another one was holding a work light directed exclusively at McPheeters. I had to improvise a snoot with a piece of black cardboard so the light wouldn’t spread.
The reason only the artist’s upper body seems to be in the picture is because he was wearing black clothes and only what was not covered by the clothes (face, arms and white cap) bounced enough light back so it could be registered by the camera.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
