The last week of February I photographed Chestnut Grove Elementary’s Black History Wax Museum. Forty-eight students played roles as wax statues of historical figures.
They all were very still and silent (after all, they were statues) and would talk or move only when a fellow student or a visitor pressed the button on the wall next to each “statue.” After giving a very brief summary of their lives, they would fall back into statue mode until the button was pressed again by another visitor.
My favorite picture from that day is this one of Luke Tucker portraying Abraham Lincoln. He was the very first student I saw when I arrived at the school since he was stationed at the main entrance. However, I took this photograph not then, but about one hour later as I was leaving the building. By that time, he had been (like all the other “statues”) standing next to a wall for almost 90 minutes. No wonder that, when he noticed a lull in the activity, he took the opportunity to sit on a bench in the lobby.
The reason I like this image is because Luke, in that moment, was more the real Luke and less Abraham Lincoln, but he kept all the dignity and composure that his role required.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
