The Austin-Decatur alumni basketball games Saturday will reignite old rivalries, revive fond memories and inspire the city's youth while raising money for a good cause, organizers said.
Decatur Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins said the alumni games not only help his program financially, they create a connection between the city’s youth and the great players of the past at both high schools.
“The young people get to (see) the older players from the '70s, '80s and '90s, and that has a very positive influence on them,” said Watkins.
The women's game tips off at 2 p.m. at Decatur Middle School, and will be followed by the 35-and-older game about 3:15 and the game for younger men about 4:15. Admission will be $5 and proceeds will go to the Police Activity League basketball program at Decatur Youth Services.
An impassioned fan base is expected to be present for each school as the alumni games return for the fourth time after not being held last year because of the pandemic.
"After this is over, they'll be asking within a month when they're going to play again," said DYS Athletic Supervisor Rico Pickett Sr., the event's primary organizer. "This brings the city together. Our Decatur-Austin rivalry is one of the tops in the whole state. It's probably like an Alabama-Auburn game.
"When you're born here, you take sides. Either you're going to be a Black Bear or you're going to be a Red Raider. I'm serious. That's how deep it is."
The Decatur Middle School gym was formerly used by Decatur High. The previous three alumni games had been held at Austin and the new Decatur High gym.
"That's why I'm going back to the old gym," said Picket, who anticipates a sellout crowd. "A majority of the old players played in the old gym. It brings back memories and good times."
Pickett estimated the first three games raised between $3,200 and $4,000 each year. His goal for this year goal is $5,000. The money from ticket sales will be used for purchasing team jerseys, basketballs and other equipment. Concession stand revenue goes to Decatur High.
The series dates back to 2016, with subsequent contests in 2017 and 2019.
---
Honoring coaches
Pickett said the 2021 Black Bear-Red Raider games will include honors for several of the schools' coaches who helped create and fuel the rivalry.
"We are also naming the MVPs after some of the coaches," Pickett said. "That's a big thing and that's why we really want the public to come out and show support and appreciation to the coaches that helped start the programs and made the rivalry what it is today."
The Austin women's MVP award will be named the Hastings-Hamilton award.
"Coach Phi Hastings was the first Austin girls coach," Pickett said. "Coach Bruce Hamilton won more games than any Austin girls coach."
Pickett said the Austin men's 35-and-older and the men's all-star game awards will be named after coaches Joe Jones and Bob Harpe.
"Coach Jones was Austin's first boys coach and he also won a state championship," Pickett pointed out. "Coach Harpe also won a state championship with the Black Bears."
"The Decatur ladies MVP award will be named the Smith award," Pickett added. "Coach Mike Smith won a lot of state championships. He also coached the best player in the country, Yolanda Watkins. ... With Watkins on the team, Decatur went to four straight state final fours and won three out of the four."
The Decatur men's award will be named the Morris-Sanders award.
"Coach Earl Morris won a state championship with Decatur and also won more games than any boys coach in Decatur boys history," Pickett stated. "Coach Wally Sanders won a lot of games at Decatur and went to three state final fours."
One change to this year's rosters will be each team can add two players who didn't participate on the basketball team but attended the school.
Pickett said the vision for the alumni games began several years before the 2016 contests with the idea of connecting the former players with the current members of the programs.
"I was just saying I wish I could get something up so the old players can come back and the kids can see what it really meant and see these faces that we talked about," Pickett said. "And (years ago) I told the class of '07 and the class of '06 ... one day somebody's going to come back to see y'all play and y'all are going to be grown. Exactly what I told them is coming true now. I've got players calling hating that they miss it."
---
The players
While several players who wanted to participate will not be able to attend, former Austin girls standout Jazmine Powers will suit up Saturday to compete. Powers played for the Black Bears from 2005-08. Powers currently coaches Bob Jones High's girls team.
Powers also played in the 2017 women's alumni game at the former Austin High gym, now Austin Junior High School.
"It was a great experience," Powers said. "Just to be back in that old gym where we used to practice and play and then playing in front of people in your hometown, people you went to school with. It was really fun playing with some of my old teammates. I was glad that we had an event like that for the city."
In addition to enjoying the nostalgia, Powers appreciated the opportunity to contribute to the current youth basketball players.
"Decatur Youth Services did a lot for me as a kid growing up," Powers said. "So I just thought it was such a great positive event for the city and to give back to the city, especially Decatur Youth Services."
Mike Lovelace, who played varsity basketball for Morris in 1983 and 1984, said he has played in each of the previous benefit games and enjoys getting to represent Decatur High, support the youth basketball program and to reunite with former teammates and meet the younger players.
"It's exciting," Lovelace said. "All of the people that come, they've got some kind of ties to either Decatur or Austin and the athletic department. It's very enjoyable to get to see some new faces and old faces."
Other players who will participate Saturday include Austin girls alumnae Tamya Thompson and Tyra Johnson. Former Decatur girls players will be Aesha Carter, Tamia King and Teela Irvin.
Among the men's players are Austin's Quentin Pryor, Dess Phillips, La Jay Sears and Jason Scott. For Decatur, Collis Clark, Hal Sanders and Rico Pickett Jr., Rico Sr.'s son, will play.
