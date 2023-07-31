WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials.

Colette White

Alabama is going to lose out on a lot of military programs because 20% of the troops can no longer get reliable healthcare in Alabama. You can thank your state officials every time a different base is chosen for new programs.

The military runs on checklists. Alabama no longer fills the criteria for military readiness when troops are denied healthcare. I wouldn’t be surprised if other programs get moved off of Alabama bases, too.

Carl Cowart

I totally agree with Colette White. You can't live in 1950 and compete with advanced military concerns and be in a position to deal with our advesaries.

