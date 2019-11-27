Shoppers hitting the stores after Thanksgiving dinner will be greeted by clear conditions and temperatures in the mid to high 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
For the early morning Black Friday bargain hunters, temperatures will be in the low 40s at 6 a.m., according to NWS Meteorologist Laurel McCoy in Huntsville.
“If you are up early and standing in line, you’re going to need a coat, but it will warm up nicely during the day,” she said. By 3 p.m., temperatures should reach into the low 60s, she said. There will be a light wind and no precipitation, she added.
McCoy said the area could see some rain moving in on Saturday afternoon and evening.
On Sunday, it will be clearing with temperatures in the 60s, she said.
