Erin Lokken had company when she came to St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Decatur last Sunday.
She was joined by several Pekin/Swedish blue ducks that were hatched in March. They came for the Blessing of the Animals, the church's traditional celebration of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals.
“This is the way we kind of celebrate creation, celebrate people’s closest companions. It’s a fun experience,” said Rev. Chase Ackerman, rector at St. John’s. He said this event is common among Episcopalian churches.
Ackerman said all sorts of animals are brought to be blessed. In the past, people have brought a hedgehog, horse and chickens.
Lokken said she has brought her dog three or four times and "last year we brought our rooster so he could carry the blessing on to the hens.”
She brings her animals because she likes the connection with nature. When she was little, Lokken said she and her sisters would baptize their cats by sprinkling water on their heads.
“So, to be able to bring the animals to an actual blessing for them, brings the connection of God and creation closer together for me,” said Lokken. “I believe that God blesses everything whether we do it or not. In us doing the blessing, it actually brings it more to our mind that God has blessed creation.”
Ackerman said there are many stories and traditions surrounding St. Francis.
“One of these stories is that he was so close to God, that he would go out into nature and could literally listen to God through the animals, and talk to God through the animals, through nature.”
When Ackerman blesses the animals, he prays that the blessing of God be with the animals and those that watch over them. “It kind of incorporates the family and caregivers as well.”
Marshall, a Labrador/Australian shepherd mix, and Cinderella Louise (Cinder Lou), a Yorkie/Maltese mix, were brought by their owners, Lana and Zach Redfield, to be blessed. This was their third time at this event.
“Cinder kind of stole Marshall’s blessing last year when we did it as a drive-thru. She got in the way, and we wanted to make sure he gets a real one (this year),” said Lana.
According to Lana, this event is a good way for their dogs to be able to socialize. It is also “a way to bring them into parish life. It’s one of many ways to show that we care, even if they don’t quite understand.”
Since 2009, St. John’s has held this event. Every year, the church has collected donations for Decatur Animal Services during the event, said Ann Stewart, director of communications.
Sometimes Decatur Animal Services brings dogs out to the event to be adopted. Stewart adopted a dog this way, so she said the event holds a special place in her heart.
“I think it’s just a great community event, and to always do something for the shelter, they do so much for the pets,” Stewart said.
According to Ackerman, “A lot of community members, non-St. John’s folks, are aware of it and come each year, even though they’re not really connected to the church. It’s a fun community experience, too.”
Last year, due to COVID, the event was drive-thru. It became a drive-thru again this year due to rain. However, that didn't discourage people from driving up — with their animals.
