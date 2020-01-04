Three boats in a fishing tournament based at Ingalls Harbor swamped this morning on Wheeler Lake in high winds, but the pair of anglers on one of the boats was rescued by a tug boat crew and the two other vessels made it to shore.
Senior Trooper Larry Adams said there were no injuries other than a couple of mild cases of hypothermia.
Jody Harrison of Warrior, organizer of the Winter Blues on Wheeler tournament, said there were 112 boats entered in the event for catfish angling and about 20 had left Ingalls Harbor following the 4 a.m. start before the first report of a boat in distress. At that point, the launching of competitors was halted and calls were made to the cellphones of anglers already on the water telling them to return or find a safe place to dock until conditions improved.
Mike Overall, motor pool captain with the Morgan County Rescue Squad, said swells were as high as 8 feet in the lake during efforts to retrieve anglers.
Adams said wind gusts from the northwest were as strong as 25 mph and the water current was 2 to 3 mph in the other direction at the time of the boating mishaps, creating high swells.
"When you get gusts over 15 miles per hour, this is the most dangerous lake in the state," Adams said of Wheeler.
Brian Moses of the Morgan Rescue Squad said he was told the water temperature was 41 degrees.
Harrison said the one-day tournament will be rescheduled for Sunday if river conditions permit.
This story will be updated.
