Former Morgan County Probate Judge Bobby Day, who became a fixture at the courthouse during a 30-year tenure, died Monday, according to his son Shawn Day.
Day was 87.
His associates remember Day for his professionalism, friendliness and singing ability.
Day served five consecutive six-year terms from 1976 to 2006. He was not allowed to seek a sixth term because state law prohibits judges from beginning a term after their 70th birthday.
Retired District Judge David Breland said he had professional dealings with Day as a young attorney and district judge.
“He was so kind and patient to me when I was young and just out of law school in 1978,” Breland said Monday afternoon. “He was always very kind and good about explaining probate law. He was always a fellow to give good advice.”
Breland said he also remembers Day for his “huge sense of humor and quick wit.”
“Serving 30 years is a particularly long judicial career,” he said. “He did that very well. He was a natural dealing with people. He was perfect for that job.”
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain, who succeeded Day as Morgan probate judge in 2006, remembers him being “very cordial” after Cain won the election.
“He opened his office to me and allowed me to start my career by hitting the ground running,” Cain said. “He allowed me to come in and learn from him. He always told me to treat people fairly.”
Breland and Morgan County District 2 Commission Randy Vest recall Day as a talented singer, too.
They said Day was known for his rich baritone voice as a quartet singer of Southern gospel music. He and six siblings started singing during childhood and were known as the Day Kids.
Vest, a member of the Vest Quartet singing group, said Day occasionally filled in for members of the quartet when needed.
“Judge Day was very courteous and professional when I had dealings with him,” he said.
Fellow Morgan County Commissioner Jeff Clark said Day cared about the taxpayers' money, too. “He was never over budget, ever,” he said. “He was always on budget and he always turned money back in if his office didn’t spend what it had. He was easy to work with. Morgan County lost a fine man.”
Clark said Day was popular and would have kept serving if it wasn't for the age restrictions placed on judges.
As his final term as probate judge neared its end, Day ran for an open state Senate seat in 2006 as the Democratic nominee. He lost to Republican Arthur Orr, who received 62% of the vote and still holds the seat.
Day worked in a grocery store after graduating high school. He had enrolled at the University of Florida, but decided to join the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served two years during the Korean War. When he returned home, he got a job at Wolverine Tube where he worked until 1962.
After leaving Wolverine, he became an insurance agent. When the probate judge's seat became vacant, he put his name on the ballot in the 1976 primary.
Day was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Maye, who died in 2015. They had two daughters and a son.
Bobby Day took pride in being a Democrat.
“I don't apologize for being a Democrat,” he said in 2005. “I don’t see anywhere in the Bible where it says you have to belong to any political party to get to heaven. The people who speak from the pulpit that one party has favor over another with God is untrue.”
