A body has been found in the Tennessee River along the northeast Morgan County shore after it was spotted by a kayaker.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford said the initial report came from Johnson Landing.
"This is an active death investigation," Swafford said.
Authorities have the body is that of a white male. It was found close to noon Monday about 300 yards east of Johnson Landing north of Valhermoso Springs.
