The body of a man found on the banks of the Tennessee River near Somerville on Wednesday morning had a gunshot wound and the case is now considered the county’s 18th homicide of 2020, according to authorities.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as David James McCluskey, 54, of Russellville.
The preliminary report from the autopsy listed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.
“The case is considered a homicide at this time,” Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said in a text Thursday morning. “The victim had a single gunshot wound.”
Authorities are not releasing where on the body the victim was shot or the caliber of the weapon used.
Morgan County Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said his department received a call early Wednesday morning about the discovery of the body. A resident walking a dog found the body on the river bank at Bluff City Landing in Somerville, Swafford said.
Chunn said he pronounced McCluskey dead at 6:33 a.m.
Swafford said investigators are needing the public’s assistance in McCluskey’s whereabouts and movements before Wednesday. The public is asked to contact investigators at 256-260-5603 or 256-260-5323 or send information to the department’s tiplink at bit.ly/2n3tluo.
---
July 7 river death
In another case involving a body found in the river, the death of Jackson Chacha, 30, of Huntsville was ruled "accidental," according to Decatur Police spokeswoman Emily Long.
On July 7, Chacha's body was found floating in the Tennessee River about a half mile east of Ingalls Harbor. Long said she has no details on how long the body was in the river or when Chacha might have died.
Chacha’s body was recovered near the Port of Decatur/Decatur Transit, near McCartney Street Northwest.
The Decatur Police Department is continuing to investigate, Long said.
