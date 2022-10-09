The American Library Association says book ban requests have increased this year at school systems nationally for reasons officials say are politically driven, but local school librarians haven't reported any ban requests and handle most concerns by excluding books for specific students.
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the office of intellectual freedom at the American Library Association, said they have been keeping data for the last 30 years and since Jan. 1, there have been 681 attempts nationwide to remove books from schools and libraries.
“According to our reporting, that’s impacted 1,651 separate book titles,” Caldwell-Stone said.
While Caldwell-Stone said her staff has received reports of book ban requests in Alabama this year, ALA spokesperson Danielle Leopold said the organization does not report state data publicly because many of the cases are confidential “considering the threats that some library staff are seeing around the country.”
Caldwell-Stone said the book ban concerns seem to reflect the nation's political climate.
“What we’re noting is a disturbing trend of organized advocacy groups going to school boards and library boards demanding that they remove books from libraries that don’t comport with their political views or their moral and religious beliefs,” Caldwell-Stone said.
In 2006, the Limestone County school district banned a book by author Chris Crutcher titled, “Whale Talk,” whose main character is a male teenager of African, white and Japanese ethnicity. The book was pulled from the district’s five high schools because of its use of profanity, according to the Limestone County school board. The ALA reported “Whale Talk” as one of the 10 most frequently challenged books of 2005.
In the Morgan County school system, there have never been any reports of book bans, according to director of secondary education Patrick Patterson.
Todd McDonald, librarian at Walter Jackson Elementary on Park Street Southeast, said since he started the job in 2009, he has never had a “formal” request for a book to be banned for the entire school but parents have questioned him on content matter of certain books in the past.
“I haven’t had any complaints, just some informal discussions with kids and parents over the years,” McDonald said. “If we’ve ever had any issues, the parent has never wanted me to remove that book for everybody, they’ve just said, ‘Hey, I don’t want my kid reading it again.’”
Caldwell-Stone said they receive their data from library workers and teachers who voluntarily submit it to them. She said some individuals in those same occupations across the country have lost their jobs for defending readers' rights or criticizing censorship.
Caldwell-Stone said the content of the books that get questioned mainly deal with homosexual characters or the lives and experiences of people of color.
According to the American Library Association, one of the top challenged books of 2021 in libraries, schools, and universities were books like "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe, which discusses gender identity and sexuality, and "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas, which is about an African American teenager who witnesses a white police officer shoot and kill her best friend.
Caldwell-Stone said community members who want to remove books from shelves that discuss racism or homosexual experiences could impact other individuals within that community.
“They’re sending a definite message that they’re not part of the community and that they’re not valued by the community,” Caldwell-Stone said. “It’s a truly harmful climate where marginalized teens often find themselves bullied and excluded in any case. They should be able to go into libraries and find books on the shelf that they need and feel like they’re a part of the community.”
McDonald said there is a way for parents to prevent their child from reading certain books that does not involve excluding the book for other students.
“With our technology nowadays, we as librarians can digitally mark a book OK for certain students and not OK for certain students,” McDonald said. “If a parent says, ‘Hey, I don’t want my kid to have any Halloween books,’ I can just make a digital mark on their record and this kid can’t check out Halloween books, but the next kid can check them out all they want.”
McDonald said according to district policy, the only individuals who can request a book ban at a school must have family members who currently attend that specific school.
“If you don’t have any family members that are Decatur students … you can’t do anything about it,” McDonald said. “You actually have to have a dog in the fight.”
McDonald said another alternative to banning books is for librarians to discuss them with each other and decide if certain books are only appropriate for certain ages.
Tracy Glenn has been the librarian at Austin Middle for eight years and said she has never received complaints from parents about wanting to ban books, however, she has digitally marked books unreadable for some students as requested by their parents just like McDonald has.
"I had a parent a couple of years ago call and he was very frustrated because all his son was bringing home were Garfield books," Glenn said. "He wanted him to read more challenging material so in our library software, I just went to the student's account and wrote a little note, 'may not check out Garfield books.'"
Glenn said she meets with other Decatur librarians frequently and, "At this point, (book bans) have not been an issue."
