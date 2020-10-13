The Decatur City Council declared Tab Bowling the official winner of the mayoral runoff at a lunchtime meeting today to canvass the vote.
The incumbent mayor defeated challenger Butch Matthews by a final tally of 4,272-3,605 in voting conducted Oct. 6. Bowling gained 12 provisional votes and Matthews received 10 more as all 22 were counted as legal by the council.
Bowling finished ahead of six opponents in the Aug. 25 municipal election, barely missing winning outright without a runoff by winning 48% of the vote.
Matthews, a former councilman, made the runoff closer than expected as he lost by 667 votes.
Runoff turnout was 21% of 38,144 registered voters. This was 1 percentage point less than in the Aug. 25 election where 22% of 37,967 registered voters cast a vote.
Bowling and the new City Council begin the new term Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.