A boy was treated and released from a local hospital after he shot himself in the leg in a parked car at a grocery store in Southwest Decatur on Tuesday morning, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the department received a call of the shooting at Publix grocery at 1605 Beltline Road S.W. at 11:52 a.m.
“The boy was in a car with his sister when the incident happened,” she said. “He suffered a non-life-threatening injury and his sister was unharmed.” She said investigators believe it was accidental.
Cardenas-Martinez said the children’s father was shopping when the shooting occurred.
She said the incident remains under investigation.
